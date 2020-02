Funeral set for 4-year-old who died in Milton conservation area

A funeral is set to take place today for a four-year-old girl whose body was found next to her father's at the base of the Niagara escarpment.

Keira Kagan's family says the funeral is open to anyone who wants to attend. Speaking through tears earlier this week, Kagan's mother, Jennifer Kagan, called her daughter "a precious little girl."

"Keira was absolutely a doll, an absolute angel, adored by absolutely everyone," she said.

The girl and her father, Robin Brown, went missing Sunday afternoon after they went hiking in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont.

Police launched a massive search of the area during a snow and freezing rain storm.

Kagan's mother and stepfather believe the deaths were a murder-suicide that took place in the middle of a lengthy custody battle.

Halton regional police say they are not investigating the deaths as homicides "at this point."