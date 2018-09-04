Jennifer Keesmaat keeps up criticism of John Tory's leadership, SmartTrack plan
On Metro Morning, former city chief planner says current leader is too reactive on major issues
Jennifer Keesmat, pressed Tuesday morning on why she jumped into Toronto's mayoral race at the last minute, traced a line of dissatisfaction with a number of key issues.
Keesmaat said she was disappointed with how Mayor John Tory handled the shelter crisis last winter, then a spate of road safety issues in the spring and finally, the gun safety issue gripping the city this summer.
"There's too much reacting … we need a proactive approach," Keesmaat told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.
When it comes to road safety, in particular, she said: "Leadership is what's going to get it done."
You can listen to the entire interview below:
The city's former chief planner filed her nomination papers on the last possible day — hours after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced his plan to reduce the size of city council to 25 seats.
Previously, Keesmaat had said little about what drove her to run, noting that she hadn't even told her parents before entering the race.
Since that point, she has announced plans for building affordable housing and more transit, while also attacking Tory's record.
On Tuesday, she took another shot at Tory's SmartTrack plan — a signature plank of his successful 2014 campaign. What was promised as 22-station, London-style transit, she said, is now nothing more than "GO trains at GO stations."
Currently, the city is planning to build six SmartTrack stations, at a cost of some $1.3 billion.
When she was challenged about why she didn't do more as chief planner to criticize the plan, Keesmaat said she did her best to push another major project, the downtown relief line, forward as a priority.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.