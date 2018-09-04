Jennifer Keesmaat keeps up criticism of John Tory's leadership, SmartTrack plan

Jennifer Keesmat, pressed Tuesday morning on why she jumped into Toronto's mayoral race at the last minute, traced a line of dissatisfaction with a number of key issues.

Keesmaat said she was disappointed with how Mayor John Tory handled the shelter crisis last winter, then a spate of road safety issues in the spring and finally, the gun safety issue gripping the city this summer.

"There's too much reacting … we need a proactive approach," Keesmaat told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

When it comes to road safety, in particular, she said: "Leadership is what's going to get it done."

Next week the mayor will be here. But first, candidate Jennifer Keesmaat joins us in studio to talk about her transit plan.

The city's former chief planner filed her nomination papers on the last possible day — hours after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced his plan to reduce the size of city council to 25 seats.

Previously, Keesmaat had said little about what drove her to run, noting that she hadn't even told her parents before entering the race.

Since that point, she has announced plans for building affordable housing and more transit, while also attacking Tory's record.

On Tuesday, she took another shot at Tory's SmartTrack plan — a signature plank of his successful 2014 campaign. What was promised as 22-station, London-style transit, she said, is now nothing more than "GO trains at GO stations."

Currently, the city is planning to build six SmartTrack stations, at a cost of some $1.3 billion.

When she was challenged about why she didn't do more as chief planner to criticize the plan, Keesmaat said she did her best to push another major project, the downtown relief line, forward as a priority.