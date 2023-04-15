Man dead following shooting in Keelesdale
A man is dead following a shooting in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
Shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m.
Shortly before 5 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police later said the victim died in hospital.
Toronto police's Homicide Unit is investigating.
SHOOTING: UPDATE<br>Clearview Hts + Trethewey Dr<br>- The male has died of his injuries in hospital<br>- This is now a homicide investigation<br>- Anyone w/info contact police <br>^lb—@TPSOperations