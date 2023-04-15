Content
Toronto

Man dead following shooting in Keelesdale

A man is dead following a shooting in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

Shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m.

Police cruiser.
Shortly before 5 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Shortly before 5 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive.

Toronto paramedics said they  transported a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later said the victim died in hospital.

Toronto police's Homicide Unit is investigating.

