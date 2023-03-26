One person dead after stabbing at Keele subway station, police say

Toronto police say a person is dead after a stabbing at a subway station in the city.

Police say officers found a male victim with injuries at Toronto Transit Commission's Keele subway station Saturday evening. He was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and the victim has not been identified.

Keele subway station was closed for an investigation but reopened for service Sunday morning.

Toronto police announced in mid-March that they were ending extra patrols on city transit that had been introduced after several high-profile cases of violence on the TTC.

Police had announced in late January that more than 80 officers working overtime shifts would patrol various locations on the TTC.