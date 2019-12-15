Man dead after being found in SUV suffering from gunshot wound

A man who was found in a vehicle in North York suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday has died of his injuries, Toronto police say.

The man was found in an SUV in a plaza parking lot at Keele Street and Wilson Avenue, according to Insp. Jim Gotell, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly before 1 a.m. about a person in a vehicle in medical distress.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the wounded man in the vehicle. Police said the man was without vital signs. Toronto paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

"As a result, we are now conducting a homicide investigation," Gotell told reporters.

Police have not yet determined whether the man was shot in the vehicle or whether he drove to the plaza. Gotell said police received no calls about the sound of gunshots in the area.

"The investigation to determine what transpired prior to this is just beginning," Gotell said. "Obviously, we will be trying to determine where the scene was."

Police are searching the area for witnesses and security camera video. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Gotell declined to say whether anyone else was in the vehicle when the man was found.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. Police's forensic identification unit is on the scene.

The man's name and age have not been released.

Police are searching the area for witnesses and security camera video. The plaza is closed as officers investigate.

"It was late at night but there were still people out and about in that parking lot. We are hoping that people may have been there and may have observed something," he said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who has dashboard camera video that captured something, is urged to call Toronto police at (416) 808-3100.