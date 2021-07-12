4 raced to hospital after shooting near Keele and Finch

Four people have been taken to Toronto trauma centres after a shooting in the city's northwest, paramedics say.

Toronto police say the shooting took place at a business in the Tangiers Road and Finch Avenue West area around 1:02 p.m.

At least one of the victims had serious injuries, police said. Paramedics could not say how severe the injuries of the four victims are at this time, nor whether or not they had suffered gunshot wounds.

A blue car was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting, but police haven't released any further details at this time.

Police have shut down roads in the area as they investigate.