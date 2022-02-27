Woman, 23, dead following car crash near Keele and Eglinton

A 23-year-old woman is dead following a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Keele Street and Yore Road, north of Eglinton Avenue West, police said in a news release.

According to police, the woman was driving a silver 2015 Infiniti Q50 southbound on Keele Street when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete barrier.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).