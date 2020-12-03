Man dies after being shot at by OPP in Kawartha Lakes incident that left baby dead

A man who was shot at by Ontario Provincial Police in Kawartha Lakes has died in hospital, according to the province's Special Investigations Unit.

According to the SIU, the 33-year-old man was injured after his vehicle collided with an OPP cruiser and another car on Nov. 26.

Three officers then began firing, injuring the man. His one-year-old child, who was also in the vehicle, was also fatally shot — though the SIU says it is unclear who shot him.

The SIU says OPP officers were attempting to intercept the man after being told he had abducted his son from the municipality of Trent Lakes.

The man was then transferred to hospital in serious condition but died Wednesday night. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday morning in Toronto.

An OPP officer who was reportedly standing outside his vehicle at the time was also seriously injured in this collision.

More to come.