To fill in rural transit gaps, a Kawartha Lakes man created his own bus service

Kawartha Lakes will soon get a bit easier to navigate, thanks to the arrival of a DIY shuttle bus that will loop through the municipality's far-flung communities once a week beginning at the end of April.

It's the brainchild of Michael Bryant and his wife Pauline Kiely, who were already running a charter tours trolley company in the area when they decided to create a shopping bus route that would allow residents without cars to travel between towns.

"We live in a very large area. If you added all of our roads together it would be from Toronto to Florida," Bryant told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning on Monday.

Subsidized by local businesses, the bus is not affiliated with the municipality and will be free to ride.

Though the Kawartha Lakes transit master plan calls for the expansion of municipal bus service — which currently exists only inside Linsday, the town of 20,000 where the government of Kawartha Lakes is run from — Bryant said he didn't want to wait.

The new service will begin running on Tuesdays at the end of April. (White Lightning Bus Tours/Facebook)

"[The municipality] decided in about six years, we're going to have something," he said. "In six years, I'll be 72 and I don't like that idea."

Kawartha Lakes also has two GO Transit bus routes and some coach bus service, but Bryant said that's not enough for people without cars.

"Let's say you have to see your doctor in Lindsay. Well, you can imagine how hard it would be," he said.

Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham said his community remains open to different kinds of transit solutions.

"If at some point in the future, the residents of Kawartha Lakes want to fund a rural transit system, there needs to be a long-term plan for how to sustain such a service," he told CBC Toronto in a statement. "We are open to considering the options and looking at other models that might have merit for our community."

Two test runs last year

Enter White Lightning bus tours, which will be run using a 20-seat passenger bus that Bryant and Kiely purchased one year ago.

The couple ran two test runs last year, taking a long circular route through Lindsay, Fenelon Falls, Bobcaygeon, Omeemee and Little Britain.

Pauline Kiely and Michael Bryant, the couple behind White Lightning, were already operating a charter trolley business in Kawartha Lakes. (Submitted by Michael Bryant )

The test runs had "emotional, unbelievable results," said Bryant, who described giving a person with a disability a ride on one of the tests.

"He said: 'Can you just take me for a ride so I can see the countryside?'" said Bryant.

The bus is supported by local chambers of commerce and subsidized by businesses who advertise on the bus and benefit from an influx of shoppers arriving from other towns.

Bryant said it will run on Tuesdays beginning on April 30, and will take two four-hour circular loops through the 3,000-square-kilometre municipal territory over the course of the day.