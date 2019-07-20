Man, 43, charged with manslaughter after woman fatally assaulted in west end
Police have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after Kathryn Niedoba, 36, died following an assault in the city's west end.
Kathryn Niedoba, 36, died on the way to hospital after police found her early Thursday
Police have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after a 36-year-old woman died following an alleged assault in the city's west end earlier this week.
The 43-year-old was arrested just before 10 p.m. Friday near Bloor Street W. and Dufferin Street — a few minutes from where the alleged assault is said to have taken place.
Kathryn Niedoba, 36, was found with life-threatening injuries around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Officers were originally called to the area for a medical complaint.
The Toronto woman died on her way to hospital.
The homicide unit led the investigation.
The suspect was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Saturday morning.