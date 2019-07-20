Man, 43, charged with manslaughter after woman fatally assaulted in west end

Police have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after a 36-year-old woman died following an alleged assault in the city's west end earlier this week.

The 43-year-old was arrested just before 10 p.m. Friday near Bloor Street W. and Dufferin Street — a few minutes from where the alleged assault is said to have taken place.

Kathryn Niedoba, 36, was found with life-threatening injuries around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Officers were originally called to the area for a medical complaint.

The Toronto woman died on her way to hospital.

The homicide unit led the investigation.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Saturday morning.