Skip to Main Content
Liberal MPP and former premier Kathleen Wynne will not run for re-election in 2022
Toronto

Liberal MPP and former premier Kathleen Wynne will not run for re-election in 2022

After nearly two decades in politics, the former premier has decided she will not run in the 2022 provincial election.

Wynne held on to her Don Valley West seat in Liberals' 2018 election defeat

CBC News ·
Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne will not run for re-election in the next election. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

MPP Kathleen Wynne will not be running for re-election in her riding of Don Valley West in 2022, a spokesperson for her office said Tuesday.

Wynne, who served as Ontario Premier from 2013 to 2018, was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 2003. 

After her Liberals were resoundingly defeated by Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives in 2018, she chose to stay on as MPP in her north Toronto riding, just one of seven Liberal MPPs left at the time after the party lost 55 seats. 

The news that Wynne would not seek re-election was first reported by the Toronto Star on Monday.

Shortly after, current Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca posted a series of tweets thanking Wynne for her time in public office and praising her for being the first openly gay and the first woman to serve as premier of Ontario. 

"There's still plenty of work to be done on removing barriers, but you've done more on it than any premier yet," he wrote. 

Premier Ford also commented, calling Wynne a "trailblazer" and wishing her well in her future endeavours. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now