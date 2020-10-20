Liberal MPP and former premier Kathleen Wynne will not run for re-election in 2022

MPP Kathleen Wynne will not be running for re-election in her riding of Don Valley West in 2022, a spokesperson for her office said Tuesday.

Wynne, who served as Ontario Premier from 2013 to 2018, was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 2003.

After her Liberals were resoundingly defeated by Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives in 2018, she chose to stay on as MPP in her north Toronto riding, just one of seven Liberal MPPs left at the time after the party lost 55 seats.

The news that Wynne would not seek re-election was first reported by the Toronto Star on Monday.

Shortly after, current Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca posted a series of tweets thanking Wynne for her time in public office and praising her for being the first openly gay and the first woman to serve as premier of Ontario.

"There's still plenty of work to be done on removing barriers, but you've done more on it than any premier yet," he wrote.

I would like to start by thanking you, <a href="https://twitter.com/Kathleen_Wynne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kathleen_wynne</a>. It was an absolute pleasure to serve in your cabinet. You governed with a focus on improving the lives of those who needed it most, and together with your team, you made life better for many Ontarians. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> 1/ <a href="https://t.co/whWVhPv9lC">https://t.co/whWVhPv9lC</a> <a href="https://t.co/WvOth8AJLx">pic.twitter.com/WvOth8AJLx</a> —@StevenDelDuca

Premier Ford also commented, calling Wynne a "trailblazer" and wishing her well in her future endeavours.