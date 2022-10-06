Kassa Tesfaye, 46, identified as victim in fatal Allan Gardens stabbing

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Allan Gardens this week as Kassa Tesfaye.

Tesfaye, 46, was from Toronto, police said in a news release Thursday.

He was with a group of people in the park shortly before midnight Tuesday when a male approached him and stabbed him, according to police.

Tesfaye was taken to hospital, where he died.

"There is no information on the suspect nor motive at this time. The investigation remains ongoing," police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Tesfaye's killing was the 53rd homicide in Toronto this year.