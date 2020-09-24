Jim Karygiannis to be removed from Toronto city council for 3rd time after Supreme Court decision

Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis has been removed from office for a third time over a campaign spending violation from the 2018 municipal election.

The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday announced it has dismissed an appeal filed by Karygiannis in response to a decision by the Ontario Court of Appeal this June.

The former Scarborough-Agincourt councillor spent more than $32,000 on a voter appreciation dinner after the 2018 election, which is nearly $26,000 more than the limit set out in provincial regulations.

Karygiannis was first removed from office in November 2019 after details about the alleged spending violations were first reported by Toronto.com.

He was reinstated later that month by a Superior Court judge, who said that Karygiannis acted in "good faith" and did not appear to have deliberately skirted election laws.

Karygiannis described the spending violation as a "clerical error."

Following the first reinstatement, Adam Chaleff, a local fair elections advocate, successfully appealed the Ontario Superior Court ruling in June, which triggered Karygiannis' second removal from office.

However, Karygiannis quickly appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court of Canada, and he was allowed to return to his seat on council while the appeal was active.

The protracted legal saga appears to have now reached its end, as there is no higher court at which Karygiannis may continue to challenge the ruling.