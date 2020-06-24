Jim Karygiannis to lose Toronto city council seat after latest court ruling
Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis has been removed from office for a second time after the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned his previous reinstatement.
Karygiannis is alleged to have violated campaign spending rules during the 2018 election
Karygiannis initially lost his council seat in November 2019, after alleged campaign spending violations during the 2018 municipal election
He was later reinstated by a Superior Court judge.
Adam Chaleff, the Toronto voter who appealed the Superior Court ruling, confirmed his victory at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday morning.
Chaleff argued that the judge made errors in his decision to reinstate Karygiannis.
More to come.
