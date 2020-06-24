Skip to Main Content
Jim Karygiannis to lose Toronto city council seat after latest court ruling
Toronto·Breaking

Jim Karygiannis to lose Toronto city council seat after latest court ruling

Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis has been removed from office for a second time after the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned his previous reinstatement.

Karygiannis is alleged to have violated campaign spending rules during the 2018 election

CBC News ·
Jim Karygiannis has now been removed from Toronto city council twice since his election victory in 2018. (Paul Borkwood/CBC News)

Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis has been removed from office for a second time after the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned his previous reinstatement.

Karygiannis initially lost his council seat in November 2019, after alleged campaign spending violations during the 2018 municipal election

He was later reinstated by a Superior Court judge.

Adam Chaleff, the Toronto voter who appealed the Superior Court ruling, confirmed his victory at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday morning.

Chaleff argued that the judge made errors in his decision to reinstate Karygiannis.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.