Indian international student killed in fatal shooting at Toronto subway station

Police have identified the victim of yesterday's fatal shooting at Sherbourne subway station as Kartik Vasudev, 21.

Vasudev was an international student from India, the Consulate General of India said in a tweet Friday.

"We are shocked [and] distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday," it wrote, adding it is in touch with the family.

Toronto police were called about a shooting at Sherbourne station around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find the victim with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Gaurav Vasudev, the victim's cousin, took to the Twitter to say the family still doesn't know what happened.

"My cousin brother Kartik Vasudev was shot dead at a subway station in Toronto yesterday," he wrote. "We still don't know what happened."

Vasudev was a first-semester marketing management student at Seneca College, the college said in a statement.

The school said it was "saddened to hear of the tragic death."

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Vasudev's family, friends and classmates. Counselling support is being made available to students and employees."

Toronto Police continue to investigate the homicide and are asking any witnesses to come forward.