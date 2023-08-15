2 more people charged in connection with shooting that killed Karolina Huebner-Makurat

Two more people have been charged in connection with their alleged role in an east-end shooting that killed a mother of two back in July.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said 20-year-old Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim has been charged with manslaughter, robbery and failing to comply with the terms of his probation in the death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat. He was scheduled to appear in court today.

Ibrahim is the second person charged who police allege was directly involved with the killing, following Damian Hudson, who was charged with second-degree murder last month.

A 23-year-old from Pickering was also arrested this week and charged with accessory after the fact to an indictable offence and obstructing justice in connection with the case, police said Tuesday.

Investigators say they are still trying to track down a third suspect wanted in connection with the altercation itself.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of July 7, Toronto police say, in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

Investigators say there was a physical altercation between three men, when two of them pulled out guns and fired at each other.

Huebner-Makurat, 44, was walking in the area when she was hit by a stray bullet. She was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Leslieville residents set up a makeshift memorial for Huebner-Makurat shortly after her death, laying flowers, candles and notes mourning her.

Hours after the shooting, Adrian Makurat, who identified himself as the husband of the victim, posted on social media asking for privacy and calling it a "tragic day."

"Life is short. Hug your loved ones every moment you get the chance," he wrote on a Facebook profile with pictures of the couple and two young girls.