Vaughan karate teacher charged with sexual assault

A karate teacher who worked in the Greater Toronto Area has been charged with sexual assault, York Regional Police say.

Ray Tio, 47, taught karate for many years in both Vaughan and Mississauga, police said in a statement released Monday.

Officers launched an investigation after one of Tio's former students recently reported an alleged sexual assault that happened in 2016 when she was about 13 years old, police said.

Tio was arrested on Feb. 3. He is facing a charge of sexual assault sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

Investigators are asking for any other victims or witnesses to come forward.

Police also said that anyone who is not ready to report a sexual assault but is still seeking support can contact Victim Services of York Region or the Women's Support Network.