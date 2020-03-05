Kalen Schlatter expected to testify today at Tess Richey murder trial

Kalen Schlatter is expected to testify in his own defence Monday at his first-degree murder trial in the death of Toronto woman Tess Richey.

For over five weeks, the jury has heard witness testimony about the 23-year-old Toronto man, who the Crown alleges sexually assaulted and then strangled Richey, before leaving her body at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in the city's gay village in 2017.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty in connection with the 22-year-old's death.

An accused isn't obligated to testify in their own defence at a criminal trial. The onus is on the Crown to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and some defendants are content to have their lawyers attempt to poke holes in the Crown's case through the cross-examination of witnesses.

But other defendants opt to get in the witness box to tell their side of the story to the jury — and in doing so, they open themselves up to cross-examination from the Crown.

In the days since the trial started in late January, Crown lawyers Bev Richards and Jennifer Stanton have produced a wide range of evidence.

Court has heard Schlatter's semen was found on Richey's pants and his saliva was on the inside of her bra.

The jury also saw security camera video of Schlatter and Richey together on the night she disappeared — including footage showing the pair walking down an alley together before Schlatter emerged alone about 45 minutes later, heading back the way they came.

The officer who examined the video told the court he watched for at least two hours after that and did not see anyone else going to or coming from that area.

This footage of Kalen Schlatter and Tess Richey was played at Schlatter's first-degree murder trial. The two can be seen walking together down an alleyway. Schlatter leaves on his own some time later. 0:24

That's on top of testimony from two undercover police officers, who told the jury that Schlatter boasted about his prowess with women and talked about the case against him while they were placed in cells next to him after his arrest in 2018.

Further jailhouse evidence came from Schlatter's former cellmate in the Toronto South Detention Centre, who testified that Schlatter confessed to strangling Richey with a scarf when she refused to have sex with him hours after they met.

Defence lawyers have raised questions about a man dressed in a hooded winter coat and light pink trucker hat who also appears in some security videos from the area where Richey was last seen.

Tess Richey, 22, went missing on Nov. 25, 2017 after a night out with a high school friend. Her body was found the day before what would have been her 23rd birthday. (Tess Richey/Facebook)

