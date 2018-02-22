Jury deliberations to start today at Kalen Schlatter murder trial

The judge at Kalen Schlatter's first-degree murder trial in the death of Toronto woman Tess Richey is now giving his charge to the jury, which is the trial's last step before jurors start deliberating on a verdict.

The trial is moving forward this week even as most criminal trials in Ontario have adjourned because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Justice Michael Dambrot gave jurors the option to suspend proceedings Monday, but they chose to carry on. Members of both Schlatter's family and Richey's family attended court Friday, alongside members of the media and just under a dozen spectators.

A special constable sitting near Schlatter in court wore blue surgical gloves and a white mask on Friday morning.



The Crown alleges Schlatter sexually assaulted and then strangled Richey before leaving her body at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in the city's gay village in 2017.

Dambrot's charge to the jurors acts as an instruction on how they should apply principles of the law to their deliberations.

"You are the judges of the facts, and it is your view of the facts, and only your view of the facts, that matters," Dambrot said, speaking to the jury Friday morning.

"No one could fail to be troubled about Tess Richey's death," Dambrot said. But, he added, the jury must consider the evidence "without sympathy or favour for one side or the other."

Dambrot's charge is expected to take most of the day, after which, the jury will deliberate on a verdict.