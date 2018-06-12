Tensions flare as Schlatter's defence questions cellmate at murder trial

A man who once shared a cell with accused killer Kalen Schlatter fumed, sighed and swore in the witness box Wednesday as his cross-examination from Schlatter's defence lawyer stretched into its second day.

The mood in the courtroom was exceptionally tense as the witness, who can only be referred to as E.S. because of a publication ban, was questioned by lawyer Lydia Riva, who asked him about his lengthy criminal record over and over again.

E.S. was very clearly agitated, and repeatedly insinuated that Riva was a bad lawyer. At some points the judge, witness and both sets of lawyers ended up talking over each other as objections flew.

"You're wasting everybody's time here ... you don't have to make me look like a bad person. I'm a bad person," the witness said. "I'm not the bad guy for this trial."

"My record is horrible," the witness later said. "I commit crimes, I don't kill people."

The informant, who court heard Tuesday has a "huge criminal record" spanning decades, previously testified that Schlatter confessed to him that he strangled Richey with a scarf when she refused to have sex with him hours after they met.

Richey, 22, went missing after a night out with a friend in November 2017. Her body was found in a stairwell days later by her mother and a family friend. Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Court previously heard the witness and Schlatter shared a cell at a Toronto detention centre for roughly two months in 2018.

E.S. said Tuesday that Schlatter told him about meeting Richey at Crews and Tangos in the city's gay village and going to a hot dog stand with her and her friend afterwards. Schlatter said he took Richey down an alley after her friend left, the informant said.

He said Schlatter recalled making out with Richey in a stairwell, then losing control when she told him she didn't want to go any further.

"He was sexually aroused, he wanted to keep going, she wanted to stop," E.S. said Schlatter told him.

"He tied a scarf around her neck. She was on the ground and it excited him. He was past the point of no control. He ejaculated on her."

The informant testified Schlatter said that Richey was dead when he removed the scarf. Schlatter described finding Richey's purse at the top of the stairs and taking $60 from her, E.S. told the court Tuesday.

He said Schlatter reported having consumed ecstasy, cannabis edibles and alcohol that night.

The trial continues Wednesday afternoon.

