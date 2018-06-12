Defence draws attention to other man at Kalen Schlatter murder trial

Lawyers for a Toronto man accused of strangling a young woman more than two years ago are drawing attention to another man seen in the area that night.

Defence lawyers for Kalen Schlatter are raising questions about a man dressed in a hooded winter coat and light pink trucker hat who also appears in some security videos from the area where Tess Richey was last seen on Nov. 25, 2017.

They are cross-examining a Toronto police homicide detective who reviewed hours of footage from a number of security cameras as part of the investigation into Richey's death.

The 22-year-old woman was found dead in a stairwell in Toronto's Church and Wellesley area days after she failed to return from a night out with a friend.

Schlatter was arrested months later and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted and killed Richey, a woman he had just met, after she rejected his advances.