Man accused of killing Tess Richey due to appear in court

A man accused of killing a young woman who went missing in Toronto's gay village last year is due to appear in court on Monday.

Kalen Schlatter has been charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of Tess Richey. A date for his trial could be set on Monday.

Richey, 22, was reported missing on Nov. 25 after she spent a night out with a friend in the area of Church Street and Wellesley Avenue.

Her mother, who travelled from the family's home in North Bay, Ont., to search for her daughter, found Richey's body four days later in a stairwell. The area where her body was found was only steps away from where Richey was last seen.

Police have said Richey died of "neck compression."

Initially, Schlatter was charged with second-degree murder in February, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in March when police said they found new evidence.

Schlatter was denied bail in the case in August.

According to police, Richey and Schlatter did not know each other before the night she disappeared. They said Richey met Schlatter on the street after she and her friend left a bar.

Investigators also have said surveillance video shows Schlatter and Richey together near the area where her body was found by her mother.

Police faced criticism for their failure to find Richey after her disappearance.

In June two officers were charged with misconduct under the Police Services Act in connection with the case.