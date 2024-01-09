Ontario judges dismiss Tess Richey killer Kalen Schlatter's appeal

A Toronto man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Tess Richey has had his appeal dismissed.

Ontario Court of Appeal panel judges deliberated Kalen Schlatter's challenge for roughly 10 minutes on Tuesday before delivering their verdict. Their reasoning will come at a later date.

On Mar. 23, 2020, a jury found Schlatter guilty of first-degree murder. The Crown argued Schlatter sexually assaulted, then strangled Richey to death.

Schlatter filed a notice of appeal more than a week after he was found guilty.

During Schlatter's seven-week trial, his defence team denied his culpability and presented an alternate suspect who they insisted was the actual killer.

In the legal brief prepared by Schlatter's defence for his appeal, his lawyers argued the trial judge erred in refusing to allow Schlatter to cross-examine the alternate suspect and erred in admitting the evidence of two undercover officers, who testified they spoke to Schlatter while in neighbouring jail cells after his arrest, among other arguments.

First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.