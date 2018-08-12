Man charged after 'violent altercation' kills Brampton man in cottage country

A B.C. man has been arrested for the alleged homicide of his father, a 67-year-old man from Brampton, at a summer house in Ontario cottage country.

Provincial police responded to a seasonal residence on Kahshe Lake for a report of a "violent altercation" on Saturday afternoon. Kahshe Lake is about 10 kilometres southeast of the town of Gravenhurst.

Officers found the victim, John Kehl, dead when they arrived at the property.

A 30-year-old man was taken into police custody and faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder.

Indignity to a dead body.

Assault.

On Sunday morning, the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit was seen on the shores of Kahshe Lake.

The accused man is scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court on Monday. An autopsy on the victim is also expected, though no date has been confirmed.

"This investigation remains in its early stages and further details will be released only as they become available and where the investigation permits," the OPP said in a news release.

Anyone with potentially valuable information for investigators is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.