Palestinian Canadians meet with Trudeau in Toronto to demand Canada call for Gaza ceasefire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he had a "good and thoughtful conversation" in Toronto on Wednesday with a group of Palestinian-Canadians who have family members trapped in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

The group is demanding that Canada call for an immediate ceasefire in the war and for a safe humanitarian corridor to allow food and water into Gaza for its 2.2 million people and fuel for its hospitals.

Trudeau made no other comment following the hour-long meeting at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The prime minister was in Toronto for the first day of the Ontario Economic Summit, an annual event hosted by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

Reem Sultan, spokesperson for the group of Palestinian Canadians, said the group outlined its demands to the prime minister but she is not sure what the outcome of meeting will be. She agreed that it was a good conversation. Her entire family is in Gaza.

"The next few days will tell how this meeting went," she said.

"There has been a change. And we're hoping for more for the thousands of children that have been murdered. For this craziness to stop, that's what we're looking for. We're looking for a complete ceasefire for the children, the innocent children that are dying," she added.

"It was definitely a conversation. He was listening to our stories and sharing from his perspective."

Sultan said the group wants Canada to use its close relationship with Israel to push for the safe evacuation of families trapped in Gaza as it did and has been doing for Israeli-Canadians. She said her family members in Gaza have been told they cannot be guaranteed safety.

The group also wants Trudeau to issue a public statement that supports the right of Canadians to protest and the right of Canadians to exercise their freedom of speech without fear of censorship. She said Trudeau should make it clear that these rights should be protected.

In addition, the group wants the statement to indicate that Muslim Canadians should not be discriminated against in workplaces or school systems for speaking up in support of Palestinians.

Sultan said it is crucial for Trudeau for call for a ceasefire.

"Anything less than a ceasefire is simply unconscionable and indefensible," she said.