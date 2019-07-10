Skip to Main Content
Toronto man, 35, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Justin Kyle Ezeard
Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in the death of a man found in a warehouse in the city's west end Friday morning.

32-year-old Justin Kyle Ezeard's death marks Toronto's 23rd homicide of 2019

Justin Kyle Ezeard was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said at the time the 32-year-old had 'obvious signs of trauma,' but did not reveal the cause of death.  (Toronto Police Service)

Police were called to an address on Millwick Drive in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue just before 9 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

That's where they located 32-year-old Justin Kyle Ezeard, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time Ezeard had "obvious signs of trauma," but did not reveal his cause of death. 

A 35-year-old Toronto man was arrested Wednesday and faces six charges, including:

  • Second-degree murder.
  • Discharging a firearm with intent.
  • Careless use of a firearm.
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Ezeard's death marks Toronto's 23rd homicide of 2019.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477. 
Police were called to an address on Millwick Drive in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue just before 9 a.m. for reports of a shooting. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

 

