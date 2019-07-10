Toronto man, 35, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Justin Kyle Ezeard

Toronto police have made an arrest in the death of a man found in a warehouse in the city's west end Friday morning.

Police were called to an address on Millwick Drive in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue just before 9 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

That's where they located 32-year-old Justin Kyle Ezeard, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time Ezeard had "obvious signs of trauma," but did not reveal his cause of death.

A 35-year-old Toronto man was arrested Wednesday and faces six charges, including:

Second-degree murder.

Discharging a firearm with intent.

Careless use of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

Two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Ezeard's death marks Toronto's 23rd homicide of 2019.