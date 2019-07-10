Toronto man, 35, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Justin Kyle Ezeard
Toronto police have made an arrest in the death of a man found in a warehouse in the city's west end Friday morning.
32-year-old Justin Kyle Ezeard's death marks Toronto's 23rd homicide of 2019
Police were called to an address on Millwick Drive in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue just before 9 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
That's where they located 32-year-old Justin Kyle Ezeard, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said at the time Ezeard had "obvious signs of trauma," but did not reveal his cause of death.
A 35-year-old Toronto man was arrested Wednesday and faces six charges, including:
- Second-degree murder.
- Discharging a firearm with intent.
- Careless use of a firearm.
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.
- Two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.