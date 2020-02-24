Crown withdraws campaign finance charge against former city councillor Justin Di Ciano

A campaign finance-related charge laid against a former Toronto city councillor was withdrawn on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police charged Justin Di Ciano with filing an incorrect document in November 2018 after a lengthy investigation. He was accused of failing to disclose thousands of dollars worth of spending on research and polling ahead of the 2014 municipal election.

Today, Assistant Crown Attorney Michael Wilson told a Toronto court that while he had evidence Di Ciano's campaign benefited from polling data provided by the firm Campaign Research, there was no evidence Di Ciano had personally requested the data.

Reporters were not in the courtroom when the Municipal Elections Act charge was withdrawn. The case had been moved to another courtroom, but the public was not advised of the change. Wilson referred media to the Ontario Attorney General's office for a copy of his full statement to the court. The office has yet to respond.

Di Ciano's lawyer, Scott Fenton, issued a statement on behalf of the former city councillor.

"The withdrawal of the prosecution was a necessary outcome given the complete absence of evidence with respect to this single regulatory charge. Our client has always maintained that he committed no wrong and the Crown's decision to withdraw the charge confirms that," Fenton wrote in an email to CBC Toronto.

"We emphatically disagree that there was a shred of evidence that his campaign received any unreported benefits. My client believes the charge never should have been laid, that the investigation and prosecution was a colossal waste of taxpayer money and that public will be fascinated with the story of what really happened during his time at City Hall. Mr Di Ciano looks forward to sharing that story," Fenton added.

Di Ciano served one term in office then left politics in 2018.

Police had alleged both Di Ciano and current Etobicoke councillor Mark Grimes received about $26,000 worth of polling data from Campaign Research that was not claimed as part of their campaign expenses. A similar charge against Grimes was withdrawn two weeks ago.

"The Crown is in possession of evidence to suggest that during the 2014 Toronto municipal election, that the campaign of Mark Grimes received the benefit of polling data from a company called Campaign Research that was not claimed on his financial statement or auditor's report," Wilson told a court on February 10.

"The Crown, however, is not in position to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Coun. Grimes personally requested or received this data, or that he deliberately failed to report the receipt of that data (when) filing his financial statement and auditor's report," he added.