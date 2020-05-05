Justice Romain Pitt, a pioneer in the Canadian legal world, dies at 84

Friends, family and colleagues are mourning the loss of Justice Romain Pitt, a trailblazing lawyer and judge who died last week at the age of 84.

Born in Grenada and arriving in Toronto at the age of 19 to study at the University of Toronto, Pitt went on to co-found the first partnership of black lawyers in Canada and serve as a founding director of Caribana, now know as the Toronto Caribbean Carnival.

"You hear the term 'self-made man,'" said his son, Kevin Pitt, in an interview with CBC Toronto.

"I mean, he came to Toronto, he was essentially alone, and he worked several jobs to put himself through university as well as law school."

After being called to the bar, Pitt worked at a Bay Street law firm before stepping out on his own with partner Eric Lindsay in 1967.

A younger Pitt is pictured standing second from the left in the back row in this undated photo. (Submitted by Kevin Pitt )

Then, in 1994, he became a judge — a moment his son describes as the proudest of his life. He served on the Ontario Superior Court of Justice until 2010.

Pitt's oral history, taken by the Osgoode Society for Canadian Legal History between 2008 and 2010, gives a glimpse of how Pitt himself felt in that moment, telling his interviewer he was "thrilled" as well as "determined to serve with humility and fairness."

A legal legacy

For lawyer Selwyn Pieters, Pitt was also a mentor who offered him advice and friendship as a law student and young lawyer.

"He went to law schools and spoke to students, he met students in his office, he had students in his courtroom," said Pieters.

"Justice Pitt was not one of those judges who thought they were above the rest of society or that you have to hold them on a pedestal."

Pieters says he'll also remember his friend's legal legacy.

"As a jurist, he dealt with some very seminal cases, including in employment law, media law, criminal law," he said. "Quite a few of his cases were upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada."

Lawyer Selwyn Pieters, left, and Pitt maintained a friendship for more than 25 years after Pieters reached out for advice before entering law school. (Submitted by Selwyn Pieters)

'He wanted to contribute'

Denham Jolly, a Toronto businessman and broadcaster who met Pitt while the two were university students in the 1950s, also describes him as committed to his friends, family, and community.

As a founding director of Caribana when the festival got its start in 1967, "he was interested in the legacies of black people and black heritage, black culture," said Jolly.

"And he wanted to contribute to the land that gave him so much."

Steelpan musicians play by on Toronto's harbourfront for the first Caribana in 1967, now called the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. (Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival)

Pitt also gave back with his time, serving as a trustee on the boards of the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Toronto General Hospital as well as on other community projects. For his many contributions to the community, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal.

"I have a life away from the bench," said Pitt in his Osgoode Society oral history in 2008.

"I have a great family, and I have friends who are intellectuals, academics, professionals, and blue collar workers, with whom I am very close."

Those friends will have to wait to fully mark his passing, with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying a gathering.

"He had so many friends and so many people that he touched, I think we owe it to them," said Kevin Pitt.

Jolly, who describes his long-time friend as "a man among men," says he will be sorely missed.

"He was very brave, a very kind and humanitarian person ... someone you would want to be in your corner."