Ontario judge charged with assault

An Ontario court judge is facing criminal charges, according to a notice published on the provincial court's website Friday afternoon.

Justice Paul Currie, the regional senior justice for the central west region, has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm, the notice says.

Currie "will not be assigned any judicial or administrative duties until further notice," it adds.

Justice Anthony Leitch will take on the role of acting regional senior justice until further notice.

The notice does not indicate when the charges were laid or by which police service.

It says no further information or comment will be provided at this time.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Currie was appointed to the role in 2019. Prior to that, he served as the local administrative judge in Brampton since 2015, the province said in a news release annoincing his appointment. He was appointed a judge of the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton in 2004.

Currie was called to the bar in 1984.