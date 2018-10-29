Jury finds Rohinie Bisesar fit to stand trial in 2015 Shoppers stabbing

A jury has found that the accused in the 2015 stabbing death of a woman in a downtown Shoppers Drug Mart is fit to stand trial for first-degree murder.

Rohinie Bisesar will begin her judge-only trial on Friday in front of Justice John McMahon. She will be represented by defence lawyer Robert Karrass, who says he plans to bring forward evidence that she is not criminally responsible for her actions at the time of the attack.

Bisesar was also found fit to stand trial by the Ontario Review Board in July. It determined her mental state had improved enough to stand trial.

Forensic psychiatrist Ian Swayze told the jury Monday that Bisesar suffers from schizophrenia but that she seems to understand the proceedings and is aware of what is going on. Swayze, who works at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto, said she has gotten treatment and has "radically improved."

She remains in custody at CAMH.

CAMH forensic psychiatrist Ian Swayze told the jury Monday that Rohinie Bisesar, centre, suffers from schizophrenia but that she seems to understand the proceedings. (Pam Davies/CBC)

Attack unprovoked, police say

Bisesar has been in custody since being arrested following the December 2015 slaying of 28-year-old Rosemarie (Kim) Junor. During past court proceedings, Bisesar fired two lawyers and accused each of misrepresenting her.

Junor, a newlywed at the time, died in hospital days after being stabbed inside the Shoppers in the city's underground PATH system near Bay and Wellington streets.

Police previously said the two women didn't know each other and the attack was unprovoked.

Rosemarie (Kim) Junor, 28, was the victim of a stabbing attack at a downtown Toronto Shoppers Drug Mart. (Facebook)

Bisesar was initially charged with attempted murder before the charge was upgraded to second-degree murder and then, first-degree murder after police uncovered new evidence that suggested she had carried a knife into the drug store and the stabbing might have been premeditated.

Bisesar graduated from York University's undergraduate and graduate business programs, and had held several jobs in the city's financial district.