'We're going to make history': Fans descend on Jurassic Park as Raptors try to stay alive in Game 6
Fans hope team is first in NBA history to come back from 0-3 to win best-of-7 series
Jurassic Park is buzzing as the Raptors face a do-or-die Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers on home court Thursday — one that could be a stepping stone to a historic series finale if Toronto can scratch out a win.
Fans turned out early to score a spot ahead of a crucial night in the Raptors' playoff run.
"I'm real excited, the momentum is in our favour today," said Keethen Jayarajan.
Jayarajan and his friends Massiah Ahmed and Kevin Triananda staked out their spots early Thursday afternoon outside Scotiabank Arena to watch the game on the big screen. Thousands more die-hard fans are expected to arrive before tip-off.
They're hoping to watch the Raps make history by doing what no NBA has ever done: come back from a 3-0 deficit and win a best-of-seven playoff series. But first, they've got to win Thursday night's game and send the series back to Philadelphia for Game 7.
"Based on our last performance, I think we have a good shot to take the series home," Jayarajan said.
"It's going to be a tight fourth quarter, but Scottie for the win," Triananda said, referring to the Raptors' electrifying young star Scottie Barnes, who won the Rookie of the Year award this season.
Barnes is a big reason the team was able to claw its way back into the series with wins in Game 4 and Game 5.
All around Jurassic Park were groups of fans excited to see a comeback.
"Raps in seven! I said it from when we lost Game 2 that we'd still win," Thomas Brown said. He's "100 per cent" confident, he added.
"We have home court advantage right now, we just have to win this, go to Philly and win the series," Jaylin Hayle said. "Philly's going to choke in Game 7."
Sekou James is confident Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa will give the Sixers star Joel Embiid a tough challenge.
"Embiid can't hold him, he's too fast," Sekou James said.
Ryan Till says the Raptors have proven they can make comebacks.
"This is another, we're going to make history," he said.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.