Mississauga and Brampton are getting their very own versions of Jurassic Park
Raptors fans in Peel Region can gather and collectively hold their breath for the nail-biter NBA Finals
Jurassic Park has been the epicentre for Raptors fan celebrations in Toronto, and now those in Peel Region will have places of their own to watch and collectively hold their breath during what will no doubt be a heart-stopping NBA Finals.
And they're not alone.
Brampton has also received permission to turn Garden Square into a temporary viewing area, according the city's mayor Patrick Brown. That will be dubbed Jurassic Square.
Great news! We have permission from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSE</a> to turn Celebration Square into Jurassic Park West! <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> games will be shown at <a href="https://twitter.com/MCSEvents?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MCSEvents</a>. Stayed tuned for updates! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wethenorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wethenorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbafinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbafinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/raptors905?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#raptors905</a> <a href="https://t.co/2nMSOq0sVc">pic.twitter.com/2nMSOq0sVc</a>—@BonnieCrombie
Amazing news <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a>! We have permission from <a href="https://twitter.com/MLSEPR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLSEPR</a> to turn <a href="https://twitter.com/gsqbrampton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gsqbrampton</a> into a temporary Jurassic Square! All <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> finals games will be shown right in downtown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wethenorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wethenorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbafinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbafinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/raptors905?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#raptors905</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/bramptondtbia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bramptondtbia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Bramptonist?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bramptonist</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BmptGuardian?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BmptGuardian</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BramptonFocus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BramptonFocus</a> <a href="https://t.co/VK81DI7s77">pic.twitter.com/VK81DI7s77</a>—@patrickbrownont
