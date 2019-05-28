Mississauga and Brampton are getting their very own versions of Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park has been the epicentre for Raptors fan celebrations in Toronto, and now those in Peel Region will have places of their own to watch and collectively hold their breath during what will no doubt be a heart-stopping NBA Finals.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has announced that Celebration Square will officially become Jurassic Park West, saying the city has acquired the rights to show Raptors NBA Finals games in its downtown.

And they're not alone.

Brampton has also received permission to turn Garden Square into a temporary viewing area, according the city's mayor Patrick Brown. That will be dubbed Jurassic Square.

In a statement, Mississauga city spokesperson Catherine Monast says staff are working out logistics and plan to release a detailed schedule of events Wednesday.