JUNOfest 2022: Catch the final performances ahead of the awards

After two years of cancelled and virtual events, JUNOfest is back in Toronto music venues, showcasing performances from over 50 Canadian artists.

Over the past few weeks, JUNOfest has seen 14 different showcases and musical performances, with some raising money toward MusiCounts, a Canadian music education charity.

One of them was the jazz showcase on May 6, hosted by CBC Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa, which featured 11 musicians nominated in the three jazz categories at the 2022 Juno Awards.

More recently, performers Dylan Sinclair, LTtheMonk, Shawnee Kish, & the della kit performed at Live Nation on Thursday.

Caity Gyorgy performs with Jazz 2020 album nominees, Avataar, Jesse Ryan and Amanda Tosoff during the Junofest Jazz Showcase on May 6. (Green Yang/Junofest)

CBC Toronto host and reporter Jessica Ng caught up with Shawnee Kish for a backstage interview on what it means to finally be performing in person after two years of singing to viewers on the other side of a phone.

"There's just nothing like it," said Kish, a Mohawk singer-songwriter who's from Welland, Ont. and is based in Edmonton. Kish has been nominated for the Contemporary Indigenous Artist award.

"You never know what the vibe is going to be. It depends on the time of day or night, it depends on who's in the room. There's nothing better than reading the room as a performer, and putting on a show based on that."

@shawneekish bringing her swag OFF the stage and INTO THE CROWD 💃🏻
Girl is fierce.

Views and vibes all for @CBCMusic #JUNOfest leading up to @TheJUNOAwards! 🎶 #JUNOS

Most of JUNOFest wraps up Saturday with one last performance on Monday at the Toronto Pearson International Airport. Here's where you can check out the acts.

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 08:00 p.m.

Venue: The Garrison | 1197 Dundas St. W

Performers: Katerine Duska, Sarah MacDougall & Terence Jack Tickets start at $10 and are on sale at junofest.ca.

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 08:00 p.m.

Venue: Dine Alone Records Clubhouse | 864 Eastern Ave.

Performers: Nate Daviau, Sam Coffey & The Iron Lungs & Snotty Nose Rez Kids Tickets start at $10.00 and are on sale at junofest.ca.

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 08:00 p.m.

Venue: The Lounge at Live Nation | 2 Snooker St.

Performers: Ammoye, Kirk Diamond & Lex Leosis Tickets start at $10.00 and are on sale at junofest.ca.

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 08:30 p.m.

Venue: Lee's Palace | 529 Bloor St. W.

Performers: The Pursuit of Happiness with Vox Rea Tickets start at $29.50 and are on sale at junofest.ca.

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: CODA | 794 Bathurst St.

Performers: KOREA TOWN ACID, Sydney Blu & Alberto Jossue Tickets start at $20 and are on sale at junofest.ca.

Date: Monday, May 16

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Venue: Toronto Pearson Airport | Terminal 1

Performers: New Friends

'We couldn't be more excited'

The festival has been leading up to this year's annual Juno Awards show, which recognizes the achievements of established and emerging Canadian musical artists and bands..

Held for the first time at Budweiser Stage and hosted by Simu Liu, the show on Sunday will feature performances by renowned artists and Junofest performers like Arcade Fire, Arkells, Avril Lavigne, bbno$, Charlotte Cardin, Deborah Cox, DJ Shub & Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Haviah Mighty, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Mustafa, and Tesher.

"We haven't had an audience for two years ... We were the first major event to be down. It was devastating to the artists, our industry, the team," said Allan Reid, the president and CEO at The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which runs the The Juno Awards.

"But now we're here at Bud Stage, and we couldn't be more excited."