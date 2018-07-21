Junior Carnival revellers bring taste of Caribbean to Scarborough parks

Young masqueraders danced and lit up Scarborough's Malvern and Neilson parks with their bright, colourful costumes in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Junior Carnival Saturday afternoon.

The event, which features kids wearing a series of elaborate costumes, is just one of many Caribbean Carnival celebrations leading up to the highly anticipated Grand Parade on Aug. 4.

Angelina Leach, 12, was dressed as a bedazzled blue butterfly while representing the Toronto Revellers Mas Camp on Saturday. She said she helped piece together her costume over two weeks.

Angelina told CBC Toronto it's important for young people to get involved in their culture. She also explained what the event means for her.

Angelica Leach, 12, represents her Caribbean roots while performing for judges at the Junior Carnival. (CBC)

"We walk down the street in our beautiful costumes, dance in front of the judges and just have fun," she said.

Malik Palmer, 16, wore a Black Panther-themed costume for Junior Carnival this year. He said he wasn't sure if he was too old to be in the event but that he was glad he got to wear his costume.

"Everyone is having a great time — everyone is happy. For once, you can forget about anything else that's going on and just have fun," he said.

Building the elaborate costumes can take a lot of work. Some festival revelers said they began creating their complex and often heavy costumes as early as March.

Kids wore a series of elaborate costumes in Saturday's Junior Carnival. (CBC)

The enthusiasm from young people for the event may be encouraging for festival organizers who say Junior Carnival revelers are the future of the Caribbean Carnival.

"Young people are the future. We're getting older and we could like to have continuity with the carnival," said Chris Alexander, chief administrative officer of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Festival Management Committee.

"We would like to get the kids into leadership roles eventually, but now they should understand a part of their culture. In 1967, I was a guest, and now I host."

Building the elaborate Junior Carnival costumes can take a lot of work. (CBC)

The Junior Carnival included cash prizes, bragging rights for the best costume, a junior chef competition, food vendors, an arts and craft market, games and live entertainment.

Saturday's diverse and inclusive event celebrated Caribbean culture and its intricate contribution to Toronto. The Caribbean Carnival is in its 51st year.