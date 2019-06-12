CBC Toronto's Marivel Taruc and other Filipions honoured

Filipions across the country finally have a month to call their own.

Last October, the House of Commons unanimously adopted Motion 155, officially making June Filipino Heritage Month.

To commemorate this acknowledgement, twenty-three Filipinos including our own Our Toronto host Marivel Taruc, were featured in the exhibit LARAWAN - Portraits of Inspiring Individuals of Filipino Heritage. The exhibit was presented by The Philippine Advancement Through Arts and Culture, with photographs by Christian Ryan Panganiban.

The Larawan Photo Exhibit at the Toronto Metro Hall Rotunda will be open until Sunday, June 16. (credit: Christian Ryan Photography)

Filipino-Canadians are among the largest and fastest growing communities in Canada. Over 850,000 people of Filipino Heritage live in Canada, with 280,000 Filipino Canadians living in the Greater Toronto Area alone.

Three generations of Taruc women: Marivel, her mother Lina, and her daughters Maia and Callie. (credit: Christian Ryan Photography)

Marivel Taruc came to Canada from the Philippines with her parents and sister when she was a toddler in 1974. She grew up watching CBC News and dreamed to one day work there. Marivel is now an award-winning host who has been with CBC for 25 year. She was the first journalist of Filipino heritage to appear on CBC News.