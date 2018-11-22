Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Junction Triangle residential fire

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a residential fire near Sterling Road and Bloor Street West.

Toronto fire and police responded to the fire call at 7:24 a.m. The fire has since been put out.

Emergency responders found the middle-aged man unconscious and suffering from serious burns inside one of the units at the multi-residential property.

Toronto fire say he suffered second or third degree burns.

No other injuries have been reported.

Early indications suggest the fire is not suspicious, said Capt. David Eckerman. However, the cause and origin of the fire will be investigated.

Police say no other homes were affected by the fire, and that traffic on Bloor Street West will not be disrupted.