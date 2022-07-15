Here's how to get to Toronto events and beat the traffic this weekend

Toronto is abuzz with events this weekend — many of which are coming back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago.

That means there's lots of fun to be had, but also several road closures drivers and commuters should avoid.

Here's a list of several events going on this weekend, and the roads and transit routes impacted.

BIG on Bloor Festival

The street festival is returning in-person for its 15th year since launching. From Saturday to Sunday, Bloordale will be car-free and feature outdoor murals, window displays, public installations and other projects.

Bloor Street West, between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. on Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday.

Bloor West StreetFest

After a two-year hiatus, Bloor West StreetFest is back for its fourth street festival event. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday, pedestrians can find live entertainment, a children's midway, a classic car show, an artisan village and other activities.

Bloor Street West, between Jane Street and Runnymede Road, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Honda Indy Toronto

The annual motorsports festival comes back for the first time after two years this Friday to Sunday for its 34th run at Exhibition Place. The event features a nearly three-kilometre, 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place and food trucks, interactive displays and other attractions.

Lake Shore Boulevard West between Strachan Avenue and British Columbia Road will be closed to vehicle traffic until 1 a.m. on Monday. The southbound lanes on Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West are also currently closed until midnight Monday.

Kiddies for Mas Junior Carnival Parade

Young masqueraders will dance and march from Scarborough's Malvern Community Centre to Neilson Park with bright, colourful costumes in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Junior Carnival Parade.

McLevin Avenue between Sewells Road and Neilson Road, and Neilson Road, from McLevin Avenue to Finch Avenue East, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Festival of India

The annual festival, which was cancelled last year, celebrates Indian art, culture, spirituality and history and is marking its 50th year this summer, from Saturday to Sunday.

Edward Street between Bay Street and Yonge Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be rolling closures on southbound Yonge Street from Edward Street to Queens Quay West on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Northbound lanes on Yonge Street will remain open to vehicle traffic throughout the parade.

Here's a list of other events happening throughout the city that won't have any impact on road closures or transit routes:

TTC

There are no subway closures scheduled this weekend, but various events around the city will mean adjustments to TTC bus and streetcar service.

The 300 Bloor-Danforth route will be diverting between 8 a.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Monday to accommodate the BIG on Bloor festival.

The 504B King, 504C King and 510 Spadina will be diverting on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service is also suspended on the 174 Ontario Place-Exhibition this weekend, with regular service resuming on. Monday, to accommodate the Honda Indy event. For most of the weekend, GO Bus Routes 16, 21 and 31 will be rerouted when required by staff.

The 39A Finch East, 132 Milner and 133 Neilson will be diverting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate the Junior Carnival parade.

On Saturday customers may experience delays on the 19 Bay, 72 Pape, 94 Wellesley, 121 Esplanade-River, 172 Cherry Beach, 501 Queen, 504 King, 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton due to the Festival of India.

Updated service advisories can be found on the TTC's service alert page.

ActiveTO closures

Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and River Street. from Bayview Avenue to Spruce Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Roads within High Park will be also closed to vehicle traffic during the weekend, with limited street parking available on Bloor Street.

A complete list of road closures and restrictions can be found on the city's road restrictions page.