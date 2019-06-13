Skip to Main Content
Julia Munro, longest-serving female legislator in Ontario, dies at 77
Toronto·New

Julia Munro, longest-serving female legislator in Ontario, dies at 77

Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed the death of former Progressive Conservative politician Julia Munro on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press ·
Julia Munro was the longest-serving female legislator in Ontario. She died at the age of 77. (Radio-Canada)

The longest-serving female legislator in Ontario history has died.

Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed the death of Progressive Conservative politician Julia Munro on Wednesday. Details of her death have not been released. Munro was 77 years old.

Munro announced last year that she was retiring from politics after serving in the Ontario legislature for 22 years.

She was first elected in 1995 and represented the riding of York-Simcoe, north of Toronto.

During her career, Munro served as parliamentary assistant to the premier, deputy speaker and as a legislative committee chairperson.

In a retirement message last year, Munro thanked her family, constituents, staff and volunteers who supported her during her career.

