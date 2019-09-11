Top Ontario judges criticize Ford government's cuts to legal aid
Chief Justice of Ontario George Strathy says legal aid cuts mean many people will be forced to represent themselves in court, which will cost more money in the long run.
Province is reducing funding to Legal Aid Ontario by 30 per cent, or $133 million this fiscal year
Some of Ontario's top judges are criticizing cuts to legal aid services made by Premier Doug Ford's government.
The judges say the funding cuts will impact access to justice for many Ontarians.
Chief Justice of Ontario George Strathy says many people will be forced to represent themselves in court, which will cost more money in the long run.
Strathy and other judges expressed their concerns about the consequences of the Tory government move in prepared remarks delivered at a ceremony Tuesday.
The province is reducing funding to Legal Aid Ontario by 30 per cent, meaning it will receive $133 million less in this fiscal year.
Attorney General Doug Downey says the government is ensuring legal aid services remain sustainable.
