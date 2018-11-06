A judge is set to rule today on whether a woman charged with first-degree murder should be found not criminally responsible — something backed by both the prosecution and the defence — in the stabbing of a stranger at a Toronto pharmacy.

Rohinie Bisesar, 43, has pleaded not guilty.

Rosemarie Junor, 28, died after being stabbed in the chest at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the city's downtown financial district in December 2015.

Crown and defence lawyers agreed Bisesar walked into the store, stabbed Junor once with a small knife, placed the weapon on a counter and walked out, but that she should be found not criminally responsible.

A forensic psychiatrist was the only witness to testify at the one-day trial last week, and concluded Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Court heard that a second psychiatrist agreed with that assessment and both reported that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.

Bisesar was declared fit to stand trial last week.