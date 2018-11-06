Skip to Main Content
A judge is set to rule today on whether a woman charged with first-degree murder should be found not criminally responsible — something backed by both the prosecution and the defence — in the stabbing of a stranger at a Toronto pharmacy.

Rohinie Bisesar, 43, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Rosemarie Junor, 28

Rohinie Bisesar, 43, has pleaded not guilty.

Rosemarie Junor, 28, died after being stabbed in the chest at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the city's downtown financial district in December 2015.

Crown and defence lawyers agreed Bisesar walked into the store, stabbed Junor once with a small knife, placed the weapon on a counter and walked out, but that she should be found not criminally responsible.

A forensic psychiatrist was the only witness to testify at the one-day trial last week, and concluded Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Court heard that a second psychiatrist agreed with that assessment and both reported that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.

Bisesar was declared fit to stand trial last week.

