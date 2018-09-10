What's next for Toronto after upcoming ruling on Ontario's council-slashing bill?

An Ontario Superior Court justice is expected to rule on Toronto's legal challenge of the province's decision to dramatically cut the size of city council Monday, but with that ruling comes an uncertain future for Canada's largest city.

The legislation, which passed last month, aligns the city's ward map with federal ridings, cutting the size of city council to 25 members from 47 in time for the Oct. 22 municipal election.

Premier Doug Ford has argued that Bill 5, or the Better Local Government Act, will improve decision making and save Toronto $25 million a year.

But lawyers for the city argued that reducing the number of councillors in the middle of an election is "discriminatory and arbitrary" and violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

'Precedent setting'

Regardless of whether Justice Edward Belobaba's decision falls on the side of the city or the province, one expert says it has the potential to create shock waves.

"I think this is going to be precedent setting either way," John Mascarin, partner the law firm with Aird & Berlis and a municipal law specialist, told CBC Toronto. "My sense has been that the city and the two other applicants that have come into this have a really tough road."

Mascarin said he doesn't think the city will be successful — and that the province might have the constitution to thank.

"I believe the province will prevail and that the judge will come back and say, 'Constitutionally, under the Constitution Act of Canada, the province can make this change,'" he said.

"The timing may be atrocious, it may look terribly bad, but that doesn't override the fact that the province has the authority, jurisdiction and legal authority to make this change."

Province, city could appeal decision

Whichever way the the Superior Court rules, Mascarin said the decision could lead to appeals.

"The city council thought, 'Well, even if we lose, we're still going to try to appeal,' so I think that's clearly there," he said. "If the province doesn't get its way and somehow the legislation is held to be invalid, that the province is going to appeal."

Mascarin said the province could argue that municipalities are under its jurisdiction, so its legislation should go ahead.

The province has already said that municipalities are "creatures of the Legislature" and have no recourse when it comes to the powers of the province over their affairs.

Lawyers for the Progressive Conservative government also said the legal challenges of the legislation have "no merit" and have asked for the cases to be dismissed and the province to be awarded costs.

Mascarin was also surprised that the city didn't ask to move election day if the city goes back to the 47-ward boundaries. The judge might not be able to make that change, he said.

"I don't see it anywhere in the city's materials, it doesn't say that the date of election should be moved if the judge rules that in fact it is to go back to the 47-ward boundary, so I'm a little puzzled by that," he said.

"I'm not sure if the judge has any jurisdiction to add that on his own accord if it hasn't been asked by one of the parties, so it's going to throw a whole bunch of things into turmoil."

Justice Belobaba's decision will come just days ahead of the Sept. 14 deadline for candidates to register in the municipal election.