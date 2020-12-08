Hearing for judge accused of perjury over Black federation role begins

A disciplinary hearing for a judge accused of lying about his involvement in a Black activist organization has begun.

The four-person panel of the Ontario Judicial Council is examining evidence on whether Judge Donald McLeod committed perjury at a previous misconduct hearing into his involvement with the Federation of Black Canadians.

In 2016, McLeod founded the federation — which describes itself as a national, non-partisan, non-profit organization to advance the social, economic, political and cultural interests of Canadians of African descent.

Later, a complaint was made against him, accusing him of failing to uphold the integrity, impartiality and independence of the judiciary when he communicated with and met with politicians on behalf of the federation.

McLeod was cleared in that earlier process and denies the current unproven perjury allegations.

At a judicial tribunal hearing there is no prosecutor, instead presenting counsel laid out the evidence today and gave it context for the panel.

Presenting counsel Guy Pratte says that more than a dozen witnesses will appear before the hearing that is scheduled to end on Dec. 23.

If the complaints are proven, the panel could impose punishment up to suspension with or without pay.

