The City of Toronto spent hundred of thousands of dollars renovating the site of the only remaining Joy Oil gas station — but its future is still unclear.

Chances are you've driven past it thousands of times on Lake Shore Boulevard south of High Park, or maybe you've gone past it on your way to Sunnyside Beach.

But maybe you don't know that small, castle-like building sitting empty with the fence around it is the last remaining Joy Oil station — and a heritage property. Built in the late 1930s in the Chateau architectural style, it's all that remains of a chain of uniquely designed stations that dotted the Toronto area back then.

It cost $400,000 to renovate the site in 2008. The city then turned the structure over to Grenadier Group — its concession licensee — in 2013 as part of a deal to extend their exclusive rights to sell food to beachgoers until 2031.

But not much has happened since then and passers-by say lately it's become more of an eyesore than anything.

CBC Toronto's Talia Ricci went down to the site to see what the future holds for the last Joy Oil station, including redevelopment that could begin this fall for an information centre, snack bar and a community programming space.