Joshua Jackson hopes Canadians will donate suits to give job seekers 'the chance to shine'

Actor Joshua Jackson was in Toronto Tuesday to launch an annual suit campaign that helps unemployed Canadians to dress their best as they look for work.

Throughout July, Canadians can donate their gently used professional clothing, including men's and women's suits, ties, and shoes to 126 Moores locations across the country.

The clothes are then distributed to 65 local organizations that help men and women through job readiness programs and workforce assistance.

"I remember the feeling of being in professional spaces and feeling like I was unprepared or didn't belong simply because I wasn't presenting myself in the right way," Jackson told CBC Toronto host Dwight Drummond.

"I did this for many years. You walk in and you're looking a little scruffy and people make that snap judgment. It took me a long time to learn just how important (first impressions) are and it changes the game."

The Canadian actor — known for his TV roles as a teenage heartthrob in Dawson's Creek and a brokenhearted husband in The Affair — wanted to support the drive to give people the opportunity to walk into job interviews and and placements with belonging and confidence.

"You give someone who might otherwise be left on the wayside the chance to shine."

To kick of the Moores campaign, Jackson handed over the first suit donation at retailer's downtown Toronto flagship store.

He recalled how his first suit was actually a rental, and was worn to a see a play with his mother.

Recent trip to Texas to protest migrant crisis

The suit drive isn't the only social cause Jackson is championing.

Over the weekend, he joined other Hollywood actors like Lena Dunham and Amber Heard in Tornillo, Texas to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policy of separating migrant families at the border with Mexico.

He said he felt compelled to help amplify the voices of the people who have be working to bring attention to what he called the "truly punitive immigration practices of the United States."

"There is no other side of this. There is no moral way that you can justify that practice. So since it is an immoral act, it must be treated as such and we all have to have our voice heard inside of that space."

He acknowledged the U.S. administration said they would stop separating migrant families, but said the fight is not over.

"Until every single one of those kids is reunified with their families, and not reunified inside of a jail or detention centre — whatever you want to call it — that practice has not ended in my mind," he said.

"Everybody has to be making their voice heard."