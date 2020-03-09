Councillor Josh Matlow in isolation after contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow says he has gone into self-isolation after he came into contact last week with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Matlow, who represents Ward 19, Toronto-St. Paul's, announced Monday he will be in self-isolation until March 20. Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, advised him to make the move, he added.

Self-isolation means staying indoors and avoiding contact with other people for 14 days.

In a news release, Matlow said he was informed of possible exposure on Monday.

The councillor said he was in contact last Thursday with a person who had returned from a conference in Washington D.C. Currently, Matlow said he is showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

"It is very important to note that I have been informed by Dr. de Villa that because I am asymptomatic, no one, including my family, is at an elevated risk of having contracted the virus due to contact with me," Matlow said in the release.

Matlow said he will have to cancel all public events during the period of self-isolation. Those events include a community meeting scheduled for Tuesday to support Mabel's Fables bookstore.

The meeting will be rescheduled. A new date, time and location will be released as soon as possible, he said.

Matlow said the medical officer of health, along with her team, has provided him with "prompt, informative" advice. He urged everyone to seek information about COVID-19 from credible sources.

