Josh Matlow goes one-on-one with Metro Morning

It's Josh Matlow's turn to tell Torontonians how he'd lead city hall if elected as mayor on June 26.

Who is Matlow?

Matlow is one of Toronto's most vocal councillors and has put forward a wide range of policy proposals since entering the mayoral race.

Those policies come with a price tag and a plan to pay for them.

But Matlow's challenge — and one his rivals will be keen to point out — will be getting his agenda passed if he's elected.

He has often struggled to find support on city council and on principal has said he will not use the "strong mayor" powers granted to Toronto's leader by Doug Ford's government.

