Josh Colle, councillor and TTC chair, retiring from municipal politics

Eglinton-Lawrence Coun. Josh Colle is retiring from municipal politics after eight years at city hall.

The lifelong Toronto resident was elected in Ward 15 2010 and became chair of the TTC board five years later.

"I'm proud of the strides we've made at the TTC over the last four years," the 45-year-old said at his retirement announcement on Wednesday morning at city hall, while flanked by his children and Mayor John Tory.

During his time as chair, Colle oversaw the opening of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension, the recent selection of new TTC CEO Rick Leary, various service improvement initiatives, and affordability changes including discounted fares for people transferring between GO transit and the TTC, and free TTC rides for children under 12.

"The future is bright for transit in Toronto," Colle said. "Time-based transfers are coming... hundreds of buses are on the way."

There are, however, major challenges facing whoever becomes Colle's replacement as board chair, including navigating Premier Doug Ford's promise to upload responsibility for the TTC to the province and handling the transit system's ridership demands.

"The subway is full, the bus system is full, the streetcar system is full and we're not in a situation where that's going to be remedied anytime soon," said local transit expert Steve Munro in an interview with CBC earlier this month.

Colle returning to private sector

Colle was a school board trustee from 2000 to 2003 and previously worked in the private sector in the financial services, energy, and transportation realms. He confirmed he is returning to the private sector in a new role but didn't say what that will be.

"I fully expect, and I also hope, that we have not seen the last of you in public life," Tory told Colle at the announcement.

Colle's departure from this year's municipal race means just one candidate, Toronto small-business owner Oleksandr Bomshteyn, is currently running to represent the ward.

Back on June 26, Colle had signed up to run for re-election in what is now Ward 13 after boundaries were redrawn for the upcoming election. He said his decision to leave the race stems from a desire to spend more time with his family.

Interested candidates have until 2 p.m. Friday to sign up.