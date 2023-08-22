Decision coming in Jordan Peterson's court battle with Ontario college of psychologists

Jordan Peterson will find out Wednesday whether or not the College of Psychologists of Ontario overstepped in its efforts to sanction him for a series of controversial public comments.

The college has ordered Peterson — who has gained international fame for his bestselling self-help books and lectures — to pay to undergo a media training program, saying some of his tweets may be "degrading" the profession and even raise questions about his abilities as a psychologist.

Peterson refused to do that, arguing that the tweets cited by the college have nothing to do with the profession of psychology. He applied for a judicial review and filed a "notice of constitutional question" with the Ontario Superior Court regarding the constitutional validity of some bylaws of the college.

The case has also raised broader issues about freedom of expression and whether the college is overstepping its authority by penalizing the controversial psychologist for his opinions.

Peterson, a professor emeritus with the University of Toronto psychology's department, has sparked controversy over his views on women, masculinity and gender identity, namely refusing to use people's preferred pronouns.

The college, which has declined to comment publicly on the case, launched an investigation into Peterson after receiving public complaints about statements he had made on X, formerly Twitter, and on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. You can read more about the comments that sparked the court battle in this story.

After a review, a panel of the college concluded Peterson's conduct "poses moderate risks to the public," which includes the potential of "undermining public trust in the profession of psychology, and trust in the college's ability to regulate the profession in the public interest."

The panel said it recognizes Peterson has a constitutional right to freedom of expression but, as a member of the college, he is obligated to maintain its professional standards.

Peterson says he deserves to maintain licence

Peterson told CBC News in January that he has no intention of giving up his fight with the regulatory body, accusing the college of attempting to stymie his speech and discipline him for his political opinions.

He added he no longer treats patients and his career is instead focused on social and political commentary. Similarly, he doesn't regularly lecture at the U of T.

However, Peterson has said, he wants to retain his licence.

"I deserve it. I earned it. I haven't done anything to justify suspending it, and I don't want to give the hyenas their bones," he said.

Ontario's divisional court is set to post its decision in the case on Wednesday.