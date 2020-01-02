School board identifies 17-year-old Jordan Henry as victim of New Year's Eve shooting

The 17-year-old victim of a New Year's Eve shooting has been identified as a football player and Grade 12 student at St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Secondary School.

Jordan Henry was killed just minutes before midnight in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) confirmed his identity Thursday and said it would provide resources and support to Henry's classmates when school resumes next week.

"Members of the DPCDSB's Tragic Events Response Team (TERT), School Chaplain, Child and Youth Worker and other staff will be on hand on Monday, January 6 to provide support to students and staff. In addition, prayers will be offered by students and staff for Jordan and his family," said the board in a statement.

The school's football team also described Henry as a dedicated young man with a strong work ethic.

It’s with deep sadness to find out that d’Youville Football has tragically lost one of our brothers to senseless gun violence last night. Jordan Henry was a quiet young man who was well respected by his coaches for the strong work ethic he brought to the field everyday. RIP 😔💔 <a href="https://t.co/pcvmkWw43m">pic.twitter.com/pcvmkWw43m</a> —@dYFootball

Police said suspects were seen fleeing the area after the shooting, but investigators have not yet identified anyone in connection to the killing.

Henry was Peel Region's 31st homicide victim of 2019.