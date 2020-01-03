Man faces 1st-degree murder charge in house party shooting of Brampton teen

Peel police have charged two people in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jordan Henry at a house party in Brampton on New Year's Eve.

Zakaria Hassan, a 22-year-old man from Hamilton, faces one count of first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Rukhshar Wahab, a 20-year-old woman from Kitchener, was charged with being an accessory after the fact, police said in a news release issued Friday morning.

Both of the accused were held for bail and are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court later today.

Henry was fatally wounded when he was shot multiple times minutes before midnight on Dec.31, 2019.

Paramedics tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henry had gone to the party on Alderbury Crescent with a friend. According to his sister, he did not know the other attendees especially well.

His family told CBC Toronto that the popular Grade 12 student at St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Secondary School was a promising football player and aspiring paramedic.

On Friday, police said in a news release they are "still attempting to identify and locate any further suspect(s) responsible" for the shooting.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.